Results from the NHS Staff Survey for England show that morale among staff at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was scored at 5.5 out of 10 in autumn 2022 – down from 5.6 the year before and the lowest since records began in 2018.

A spokesperson for the York trust said it has seen a decline in its score for morale since 2021 following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said: "The score for morale is made up of three elements and while we have maintained our score for two of the elements, we have seen the position worsen for 'thinking of leaving’.

"Our score for this element has declined by 0.1 which reflects the rate of decline in the national peer average.

“We recognise the position is difficult across the whole of the NHS and as a trust we are committed to people being our number one priority. We continue to support our workforce with a range of initiatives.”

Staff morale dropped in 2022 from the figures recorded in 2021 (Image: Newsquest)

Across the country, the overall morale score – which is a composite score of 13 questions, focusing on stress, work pressure and desires to leave – also fell to its lowest point in the five years.

Morale was scored at 5.7 out of 10, down from 5.8 last year and a peak of 6.1 in 2020.

The survey shows just 25.6 per cent of staff across the country were satisfied with their current level of pay – the lowest level in five years and substantially down on a peak of 38 per cent in 2019.

In York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust, again 25.6 per cent of staff were happy with their current salaries last year – down from 33.6 per cent the year before.

Health think tank The King's Fund said the latest findings from the NHS Staff Survey for England show workers are at "breaking point" - and called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to look after staff as he attempts to bring down waiting lists.

Sally Warren, director of policy at The King’s Fund, said the findings show "staff are being stretched to breaking point".

Ms Warren said: "Staff feel undervalued, under huge pressure and are questioning their roles in the NHS.

"Looking after staff in the NHS should be the Prime Minister’s first priority if he wants to reduce waiting lists and waiting times."

Meanwhile, Health and Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay, said the Government is taking action to make the NHS a "great place to work" through the NHS People Plan.

He said it will be investing in learning and development and aiming to offer better support for staff mental health and wellbeing.