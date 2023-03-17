The upside-down trapezoidal block will contain many environmental features, aiming to be ‘net zero.’

Co-designed by architectural firms ADP Architecture and O’Donnell + Tuomey, the new building aims to offer an iconic new arrival point on Campus West, with a variety of spaces, specifically designed for student use.

These will include events and flat floor spaces, collaborative study areas, studios for student radio and TV, as well as a new home for both the university’s student unions and frontline student support services. There will also be places to eat and drink and a rooftop garden.

It will be surrounded by landscaped gardens offering students spaces to sit and relax away from their studies.

The university says the cost is around £35million but developing the total area will bring this to around £60m.

After planning approval is given, it hopes work can start in Spring 2024, with students able to use the new facilities in the academic year 2025/26.

The building will be built largely from natural materials and renewable sources, including reconstituted stone with plans for solar panels, rooflights and solar controlled glazing.

It will achieve sustainability standards, including 'net zero carbon' accredited by the UK Green Building Council.

Planning approval has already been granted for the demolition of some existing vacant buildings to make way for the new centre and this work will start later in the spring.

Professor Tracy Lightfoot, Pro Vice Chancellor for Teaching, Learning and Students, at the University of York, describes the submission of plans as an ‘important milestone’ for the scheme, which follows much consultation with students on what they want.

She said: “The spaces have been adapted to fit their feedback and we will continue to do this throughout the rest of the process. Our iconic new Student Centre promises to be a fantastic asset to our students, the University and the local community."

Helen O’Curry, Director at ADP Architecture, said: “Located between iconic structures on the campus, the centre creates a visible and welcoming gateway to the university, providing significant public realm and dedicated student facilities.”

John Tuomey, of O’Donnell and Tuomey, the design-lead architects, said: “The University of York Student Centre will be a singular structure, a flexible plan with interconnecting multifunctional spaces, with a south facing winter garden and a walled orchard garden on the roof.

“The architectural form, embodying principles of environmental responsibility, responds to the visual patterns of York Minster and is consistent with material characteristics of the University campus.”