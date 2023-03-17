Thirteen Pets at Home stores in Yorkshire, including both in York, now have a community collection point for those who wish to donate pet food to owners in need during the cost-of-living crisis.

In partnership with national pet charity Blue Cross, the firm is seeking donations of dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters.

Lyssa McGowan, Pets at Home chief executive officer, said: “Blue Cross and Pets at Home believe no-one should have to face the difficulty of struggling to feed their beloved pets - and we know that our customers are keen to help out wherever they can.

"This is why we are joining forces to install pet food donation points across all Pets at Home stores, working together to make sure no pet goes hungry.”

The donation points will be rolled out to all 450 plus Pets at Home stores across the UK by June and will be kept in place for as long as they are needed.

The pet care specialist is also supporting the scheme by providing Blue Cross with a monthly supply of vouchers.