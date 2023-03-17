POLICE officers have launched an appeal after a man was found dead at home in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers are searching next of kin of Charles Martin Shaw, 73, who died at his home in Harrogate last month.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, police officers have confirmed.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Unfortunately no details of his family are known, so if you can help trace them, please email the Coroner's Office on coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk, for the attention of Michelle Newton."
