A MAN has been rescued from a house fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.23pm last night after reports of a house on fire in Acomb.
A spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb, York and Huntington were called to reports of a fire in Barkston Close.
"This involved a frying pan left unattended. A man in his sixties was rescued from the ground floor of property by fire crew using breathing apparatus.
"He received a precautionary check up on scene from ambulance crew.
"Crews used 4 breathing apparatus, 2 hosereel jets, 2 thermal imaging cameras and a positive pressure ventilation fan. Smoke detectors were fitted, activated and we alerted a neighbour who called 999."
