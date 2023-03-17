North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.23pm last night after reports of a house on fire in Acomb.

A spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb, York and Huntington were called to reports of a fire in Barkston Close.

"This involved a frying pan left unattended. A man in his sixties was rescued from the ground floor of property by fire crew using breathing apparatus.

"He received a precautionary check up on scene from ambulance crew.

"Crews used 4 breathing apparatus, 2 hosereel jets, 2 thermal imaging cameras and a positive pressure ventilation fan. Smoke detectors were fitted, activated and we alerted a neighbour who called 999."