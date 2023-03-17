POLICE are trying to trace a wanted man who might be in East Yorkshire.
Ryan Laing, 34, is wanted after he was convicted in his absence of a sexual assault at an address in West Yorkshire.
Police say extensive enquiries have been made to locate Laing, who is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build.
He has links to Bridlington, Bradford, Castleford, Leeds and Scotland.
If you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Halifax on 101, or via the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.
