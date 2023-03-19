The boat in the photo is The River King and it is pictured on the River Ouse at York in the early 1900s.

What do we know about The River King?

Well, according to the city council's archives, the boat was bought in 1901 by Captain Edward Grace of Goole and moored at King's Staith.

Advertisements in the early part of the 20th century offered twice daily trips on weekdays and three times on Sundays and 'general holidays'.

These trips were usually from King's Staith upstream to Nun Monkton or downstream to Naburn Lock and Weir, referred to as Acaster Waterfall by Grace.

These places allowed space for the long boat to turn.

The photo comes from the City of York Council's Explore York Libraries and Archives.

