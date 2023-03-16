As reported by The Press online, a major police operation was launched shortly after 4pm on Wednesday (March 15) after police said reports were received of a suspicious package.

Tadcaster Road was closed and the college was evacuated before police eventually gave the all clear shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday.

North Yorkshire Police today (Thursday) said they had arrested a man in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Last night, police officers carried out an extensive search of the college and the immediate area around it. This search involved the use of specialist resources which included detection dogs and a police helicopter.

"Officers were satisfied there was no risk to the college or wider public and the cordon was lifted shortly after 9.30pm.

"A 21-year-old man has been arrested today on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats. He currently remains in police custody for questioning.

"This incident is not related to yesterday’s emergency services training exercise that was held in York."

York College was shut today but bosses said the site would be open again on Friday as normal.

The police spokesperson added: "Officers will be at the college tomorrow to provide reassurance to students and staff."