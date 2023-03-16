A CRASH on a major York route has now been cleared.
The collision is said to have happened this afternoon on the A1070 Hull Road at Osbaldwick, near the junction with Tang Hall Lane.
Traffic was reported to be moving slowly as a result but the accident was said at just after 5pm to have been cleared, and traffic moving again.
