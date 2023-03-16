Police have appealed for information following a theft from a school changing room.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that a man was seen on CCTV entering the changing rooms at Richmond School whilst the teams were playing football, on January 28.
The suspect stole a wallet from inside containing cash, bank cards and a wedding ring.
Officers have said that despite extensive enquiries since then, the suspect has not been located.
Police have now released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230023380.
