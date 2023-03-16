POLICE in York are appealing for witnesses to a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened near the Knavesmire Hotel on Albemarle Road in York between 9pm and 11pm on Sunday, March 5, and involved a stationary black Mini that has been hit by an unknown vehicle.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
If you can help, please email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Pete Henderson.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230041594.
