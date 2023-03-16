THE A1M in Yorkshire has been blocked in both directions by a vehicle fire, causing huge delays for motorists heading north and south.
National Highways: Yorkshire tweeted that traffic had been stopped in both directions between Junction 36 at Doncaster and Junction 37 at Barnsley while crews tackled the blaze.
It said there were long delays of an hour in both directions.
