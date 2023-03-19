York Motorbikes have been in The Raylor Centre in James Street just outside the city walls since 2016, and work has been going on for months on their new showroom, just a few units away.

Now they have a date set for their grand opening, and, no, it's not a joke.

The firm, which sells, buys, delivers, and services motorbikes is holding a grand opening on Saturday, April 1 from 9am-1pm.

The team, owner David Jeffrey, manager Natalie Garrington and mechanic, Sam Feakes, say they can't wait.

David, known as ‘Jeff’ has more than 30 years experience in the industry and he’s worked at various motorbike shops throughout York, building a good reputation over the years. He also worked for Honda Britain Race Team in the Isle of Man between 1998 – 2002 preparing their race bikes.

The new York Motorbikes showroom in James Street (Image: York Motorbikes)

In 2016 Jeff took the leap and ventured out on his own and opened up York Motorbikes in a small unit for a workshop on The Raylor Centre, James Street servicing and repairing all makes and models of motorcycles.

Since then he has out grown the unit he started in, grown his team and is opening a large showroom of quality used motorbikes only a couple of units away at The Raylor Centre.

He said: "We have an open day on Saturday, April 1 all motorbike enthusiasts are welcome to pop in for a brew and meet our team, have a look round our showroom and see what services we have to offer.

"We offer a wide variety of motorcycle services from buying and selling motorbikes, delivery and collection of motorcycles and servicing, repairs and MOT’s we cover all your motorbike needs."

Natalie said: "One fun fact that not many people will know is Jeff was actually Sam’s apprentice back in the day when he was a young lad starting out in the motorcycles industry and Sam taught Jeff everything he knows.

"Sam is now semi-retired working for Jeff on a part-time basis, so there’s nothing they don’t know about motorbikes between them.

"Trust me when I say your motorbike is in the best hands with these two."

The team say anyone is welcome to pop along on the day to meet them and take a tour of the new facilities.