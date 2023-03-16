North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about two fail-to-stop collisions that occurred on the A19 near Easingwold.

The first incident happened at around 7.45pm on Saturday (March 11) on the A19 just south of Easingwold. A member of the public reported a black Ford Ranger-style vehicle had collided with them and made off towards Easingwold.

The second incident occurred around 8.10pm on the same day, when a member of the public reported being in collision with a black Ford Ranger on Easingwold bypass.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage but fortunately no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collisions or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle, believed to be a black Ford Ranger, prior to the collision or after, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, we are appealing for members of the public to keep a look out for any black 4x4 vehicles from the Hambleton or York areas which may have new damage."

If you can help, please email Jack.Dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Traffic Constable 1255 Jack Dodsworth.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230045539.