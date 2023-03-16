At about 6.45pm on Wednesday (March 15), fires were lit outside the two properties in West Avenue in Filey, causing damage.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about two male suspects who were seen in the area at the time of the incident. They were believed to be wearing all black Adidas clothing and were seen running away from the scene."

If you have any information to assist in this investigation, email dave.brant@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC BRANT 141.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230047073 when passing on any information.