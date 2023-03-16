Following the demolition of a building in Piccadilly, we can now clearly see a picture-postcard view of Clifford's Tower.

Thanks to Paolo Sunda for the photo which he shared in the Press Camera Club group on Facebook.

Members have been sharing other wonderful and rare images of York, including a magnificent mackerel sky over Millennium Bridge, a fox on the bar wall, and deer off Acaster Lane. We are sharing a fine collection here today.

Amazing sky by Sue Gabbatiss

Would you like to see your photographs on this page?

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

This month's theme is York street life.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.