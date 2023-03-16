City of York Council says it will be carrying out essential maintenance works to two bridges from Monday May 22.

It says works will be carried out on the Rawcliffe Ings Bridge over the River Ouse and Millfield Railway Bridge over the East Coast Main Line, without impacting on railway services.

"To help ease traffic flow, works will take place at night, between 9pm and 6am, working 7 days a week over a five-week period," said a spokesperson.

"Weather permitting, the scheme will be completed by Friday June 30.

"To help further ease traffic, and in order to carry out the work safely, the scheme will be split into four phases so that the single lane closure will only be in place on shorter sections of the carriageway at a time.

"Work will be carried out under temporary traffic signals to minimise disruption and marshalls will be on-site during the works to assist pedestrians and cyclists."

They said that during the day, provisions would be in place to ensure the road was fully reopened, but covered by ramps to protect the surface.

For safety reasons, the speed limit would be reduced to 30mph from each roundabout for the full duration of the work.

"The £200,000 refurbishment, funded by the annual structures allocated highways budget, will include resurfacing sections of the bridge and drainage replacement," they said.

"It will ensure that the structure of the bridge will be better protected.

"Emergency services, cyclists and pedestrians will permitted through the works at all times."

They said that as with any construction work, there was likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public but everything would be done to keep this to a minimum.

"Residents and visitors are urged to plan ahead in advance, which could help to reduce time spent in traffic."

They added that the council remained committed to an improved bridge crossing on the A1237 for both pedestrians and cyclists, which formed part of the scheme that the council had lodged with the Department for Transport.

The Press reported recently that motorists were facing years of severe disruption because of a series of major road schemes, associated with projects such as the revamp of the railway station entrance, the York Central redevelopment and an upgrade of the A1237.

However, the council said it would do everything possible to minimise the disruption.