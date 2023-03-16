The present fine for doing so is £125. This is far too lenient.

It's tantamount to just wagging a finger at the culprit and telling them not to do it again.

The culprits are just laughing at the system.

I spent 20 years commuting between York and Scarborough and the grass verges are terrible.

They build up every day. Increasing the fine to £1,000 and six points is a lot better but policing this is going to be difficult.

If caught this penalty should be implemented in full, plus litter picking as an extra penalty, every time and even a custodial sentence added on, even though our prisons are almost at capacity.

These people are a disgrace to this country.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road

York

---

Daffs to be proud of

ONCE again we have a magnificent show of daffodils on and around the moat surrounding the city wall around York.

And Clifford's Tower once again looks magnificent - a true harbinger of spring, showing that summer is just around the corner.

Of course we shouldn't forget the people who spent hours planting the bulbs and aligning the flower heads so they all point in the same direction. A fantastic job, well done.

Yours

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

---

Dream or nightmare? HS2 on paper was every government's dream of the perfect vanity project.

However, with spiralling expense, inevitable costly delays, unnecessary environmental damage, surely the time has come for even stubborn ministerial pride to realise cost has overtaken events.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby