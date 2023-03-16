York Against Cancer is "delighted" to receive a generous donation of £20,000 from the Three Bears Foundation to create a ‘Family Room’ within the newly opened Leveson Centre at York Community Stadium.

The team said the donation will be "instrumental" in providing a safe space for those affected by cancer in the local community, offering practical and emotional support, complementing the clinical treatments provided at the hospital.

Julie Russell, CEO of York Against Cancer, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Three Bears Foundation for this generous contribution towards The Leveson Centre’s Family Room.

"This donation has made a huge difference to the development of our new cancer support centre, helping us create a welcoming and supportive environment where people affected by cancer can come and access the support they need.

“This donation is also a testament to the wonderful work the Three Bears are doing to raise awareness and support for pancreatic cancer across the country.”

The donation will help to open a new Family Room and The Leveson Centre in York (Image: York Against Cancer)

The Three Bears Foundation was set up in loving memory of Jane Burn, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in December 2017. The foundation received its name from Jane’s nickname for her son 'Chrissy Bear'.

Since then, countless others have joined Mark and Chris in raising awareness of pancreatic cancer. Their mission is to raise as much public awareness and funds as possible to further medical research and support the families that have been affected by pancreatic cancer.

Chris Burn, founder and trustee of The Three Bears Foundation, said: “The Three Bears Foundation are incredibly proud to make this donation and be working with such an outstanding local charity, York Against Cancer makes such a difference to our local community.

"We were so happy to be able to make this donation and be a part of the new Leveson Centre.”

The Leveson Centre is open for people to visit from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, to see the space and have a cup of tea or coffee over a chat.

The centre plans to offer a range of holistic support services including complementary therapy, information and advice, support groups, financial and psychological support, as well as being a place for cancer patients and their families to meet and connect with others.

The Family Room in the Leveson Centre is now available for support groups to use. For more information or to arrange private use of the room itself, email: support@thelevesoncentre.org.uk

Over the last three decades, York Against Cancer has raised more than £20 million to make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.