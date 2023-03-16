Saint Catherine's Hospice has launched a brand-new fundraiser to help support patients and their loved ones across North and East Yorkshire, helping ensure they can receive the very best end-of-life care completely free of charge.

The idea is simple – just dip in the sea, or any cold water, for eight seconds, donate £8 for patient care and nominate friends, family and colleagues to do the same this April.

Tom Thornton, communications assistant at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really excited about this new challenge and hope that people will take the plunge and join us this April.

Dip, Donate and Nominate for Saint Catherine's Hospice this April (Image: UGC)

“We are asking that you donate £8 - or more if you can - as it costs £8,000 every single day for us to provide our care to patients and their loved ones.

"We couldn’t do what we do without the help and support of our amazing community. Have fun and happy dipping."

Anyone taking part is encouraged to post about it on social media, tag friends and tag Saint Catherine’s so the hospice team can see and share your efforts. You can also use the hashtag '#SCHdipanddonate'.

Donations can be made on the Saint Catherine's website.