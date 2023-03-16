Already, the industry says it is underfunded, with rising costs not being covered by government support, and staff leaving the sector, forcing nurseries to close.

The comments follow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Wednesday budget announcing plans for 30 hours free provision for all under-fives.

The policy will be introduced in stages to ensure “there is enough supply in the market,” he said.

From April 2024, free childcare for working parents will be available to those with two-year-olds 2024, covering around half a million parents, but it will initially be limited to 15 hours.

From September 2024, the 15-hour offer will be extended to children from nine months, helping a total of nearly a million parents, and the full 30-hour offer to all under-fives will come in from September 2025.

In his Budget speech, Mr Hunt said the Government will increase funding paid to nurseries providing free childcare under the hours offer by £204 million from this September and rising to £288 million next year.

Helen Gration is the founder of Yorkshire Montessori, which has nurseries in Fulford, Strensall and two in Leeds, and is also a campaigner and spokesperson on the sector.

She called the chancellor’s announcement “brilliant news for parents” but said for providers it will have “alarm bells ringing.”

Childcare was becoming increasingly expensive, she explained, but so it was for providers as they faced rising costs due to higher minimum and living wage rates imposed by central government. Some 70% of outgoings were already made of staff wages.

“It’s woefully inadequate funding already,” she said.

Helen says the government should not refer to free childcare as what it pays providers does not equate to an hourly rate with costs going up. The need for more staffing to increase provision will make it “more difficult to make sums add up”

Already, nurseries have been forced to charge for consumables and extras to make up the funding shortfall, as allowed by the Department for Education.

“It’s the only way we can continued. Already nurseries are closing, that’s a real worry.,” she added.

Caroline Marsden, managing director of the Sunshine Day Nursery on Huntington Road, York, has written numerous letters to government on the issue.

“For the last 15 years, the funded amounts of money have never covered the childcare costs under strict regime and ratios that we have to provide under the regulatory governed bodies. We have struggled to pay, hard-working staff, the correct amount.

“Yet at the same time, the government have demanded an increase to the intellectual knowledge of practitioners to feed the nation with competent learners,” she said.

Caroline confirmed government provided the bulk of income to private nurseries and relied on the sector “caring too much” to make up the shortfall.

She added: “Relaxing (staff-child) ratios, as discussed by the government, would cost more stress and more staffing problems. The only way to help with rich encouragement of education is to enhance the education of those teaching them and relaxing the GCSE levels required as we rely on those inherently natural with children to provide rich opportunities for our learners for the future.”