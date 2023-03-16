She counts herself lucky.

Within a year of starting symptoms, Casey had been diagnosed with endometriosis, a chronic condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places. It is listed by the NHS as one of the 20 most painful conditions.

The average waiting time for diagnosis is 7.5 years - meaning many women suffer in silence, their conditions unknown and hidden from family and friends.

York-based Casey, 32, set up an Instagram account to publicise her experience of the condition - one that was shared by many high profile celebrities including the late movie star Marilyn Monroe, actor Whoopi Goldberg, and Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

To mark Endometriosis Awareness Month, which is running through March, Casey wanted to share her story with Press readers:

Casey's endo journey

"I first had symptoms in 2019 - period-type pain, but all the time. My periods got way more painful than they had been but thought this was 'normal'.

I went to the doctors roughly eight times before I was finally referred to a gynaecologist at the hospital. I had a laparoscopy which is the only definitive way to diagnose endometriosis. Treatment has included Zoladex, which sparks a six month 'mini menopause' which starves the endometriosis tissue of oestrogen.

'Endo belly' is another symptom. It's very common, and is an inflammation of the organs that have endo tissue attached to them. It's very painful and can make you look pregnant.

Currently, my endometriosis is worse than ever. I can't stand up during my periods and I'm in pain everyday. This pain severely affects my quality of life and I'm hoping for another operation to remove the endo tissue eventually.

I consider my diagnosis time of roughly a year (from the first doctor's appointment to the laparoscopic surgery) very lucky because the average time for an endometriosis diagnosis is 7.5 years.

I created my Instagram (www.instagram.com/friendometriosis_) page to raise awareness and share my story in a lighthearted yet informative way. I share my journey with endo, I share the stories of famous people who have endo and I share artwork I have found on Instagram that depicts the condition. I don't want anyone to feel the loneliness I felt when I was diagnosed and hopefully this is space for them to connect with others. I was shocked to have so many people I already knew reach out and tell me they had endo or they were struggling to get a diagnosis.

Endometriosis was named as one of the NHS's top 20 most painful conditions. It affects one in ten people assigned female at birth so very common (asthma affects one in 11). Endo has no cure and it's often misdiagnosed. I hadn't even heard of it before my diagnosis. It's often thought of as 'a bad period' which is not true. Pain happens all the time and is not just a pelvic condition. Endo has been found on many different organs in the body, even in men.

March is endometriosis awareness month and I am trying to get people talking about the condition (I ran the virtual London marathon in 2021 to raise money for Endometriosis UK).

The more we mention endo, the more people will know about the serious impact it has on people's lives. It doesn't only impact the person suffering but all those around them, partners, friends, family and colleagues. Endo is a full body condition and has been found on many different organs so it isn't just a 'woman's problem'.

For more information, check out: www.endometriosis-uk.org which has a wealth of information out there for people who have endo or think they may have it.

I'd urge them (or people close to them) to read up on the condition.

Endo is an invisible chronic illness so even though someone looks well, they might be in a great deal of pain."

NHS Fact file

* Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

* Endometriosis can affect women of any age, including teenagers.

* It's a long-term condition that can have a significant impact on your life, but there are treatments that can help.

Symptoms:

* Pain in your lower tummy or back (pelvic pain) – usually worse during your period

* Period pain that stops you doing your normal activities

* Pain during or after sex

* Pain when peeing or pooing during your period

* Feeling sick, constipation, diarrhoea, or blood in your pee or poo during your period

* Difficulty getting pregnant

* You may also have heavy periods. You might use lots of pads or tampons, or you may bleed through to your clothes

See a GP if you have symptoms of endometriosis, especially if they're having a big impact on your life.

(Source: NHS)

