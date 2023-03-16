The college, in Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, was cleared of students and staff shortly after 4pm on Wednesday after a report of a possible suspicious package.

North Yorkshire Police rushed to the scene, Tadcaster Road was closed to all traffic and a cordon was put in place.

York College confirmed later on Wednesday night that all staff and students were safe, but the college would be closed today (Thursday, March 16).

Police vans at York College on Wednesday (Image: supplied)

Late on Wednesday night police said a search of the building had resulted in nothing suspicious being found. The force said it was investigating the full circumstances behind the incident.

York College today (Thursday) issued a fresh update.

A college spokesperson said: "Having worked closely with the emergency services, we can confirm that the incident concluded late last night, and the building was cleared for safe occupation.

"After a thorough search, no items of concern have been found. Any information circulating to the contrary, is untrue, both in respect of this, and any other locations.

"Our incident response arrangements kicked in swiftly, and we worked with the relevant emergency services to resolve the matter quickly and efficiently.

"Whilst the incident was ongoing, we elected to close our campus on Thursday 16 March as a precautionary measure but are pleased to confirm that we will be open as usual tomorrow, Friday 17 March.

"We will continue to support the North Yorkshire Police with their full investigation and wish to thank them and all emergency services for their swift response. Special thanks to all contributed to the safe management of this incident."

North Yorkshire Police was expected to issue a further update later today.

More to follow.