A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire has now reopened after a cement mixer overturned blocking it earlier today.
North Yorkshire Police said the A170 between Thirsk and Sutton Bank was closed this afternoon (March 16) due to the overturned cement mixer.
But, the road has now been cleared and has reopened.
