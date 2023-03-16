A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire has been blocked by an overturned cement mixer.
North Yorkshire Police said the A170 between Thirsk and Sutton Bank is closed due to the overturned cement mixer.
It is expected that the road will be closed for a while.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "As you can imagine, the road will be closed for some time while we work to recover the vehicle, so please plan your journeys accordingly."
Police officers shared this news on Twitter.
Traffic alert - A170 blocked 🚧— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) March 16, 2023
The A170 between Thirsk and Sutton Bank is closed due to an overturned cement mixer.
As you can imagine, the road will be closed for some time while we work to recover the vehicle, so please plan your journeys accordingly. pic.twitter.com/m1zjes99bE
