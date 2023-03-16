Starting on Friday March 18, is the 11th Annual St Patrick’s Beer Festival at Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club.

The popular club, just outside York, has just been crowned Club of the Year 2023 by the York branch of Camra.

The festival starts from 4pm Friday and runs until midnight, with music this evening from NY UKES.

Saturday sees it running from 12-noon until midnight, with evening entertainment from singer Oli Patto. It is on 12-noon to 6pm on Sunday.

The event has free entry, with nine real ales and three ciders in addition to the main bar cask ales.

Saturday sees the return of the Sutton Beer Festival at Sutton upon Derwent village hall, from 12.30pm-8.30pm.

The tenth annual festival promises a variety of cask beers and lagers on offer from all corners of Yorkshire, plus cider, gin, wine and soft drinks, in addition to hot food and snacks.

Live coverage of Saturday's three Six Nations rugby matches will be shown on the big screen in the hall.

Tickets are £5 and include a festival programme and sponsored glass. They are available on the door or in advance from Martin Smith on 07985343859 or John Newlove on 01904 608524.