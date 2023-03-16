Bradley Mitchell, of Britannia Road in Bridlington, was responsible for abandoning a bed base, headboard, pieces of furniture and wood in Britannia Road in last year.

Mitchell pleaded guilty at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday March 9 to illegally disposing of waste on land in Bridlington on or around July last year.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £414 and a victim surcharge of £48.

The fly-tipping in Bridlington last year (Image: UGC)

The court heard StreetScene enforcement officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council received a report of waste dumped in Britannia Road on June 29 last year.

The site was inspected and the waste was cleared by the council.

Investigations led the officers to Mitchell.

Carl Skelton, acting director of StreetScene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Thanks to the public for reporting this incident to us. We rely on their help to prevent fly-tipping and to catch those responsible.

“We will investigate fly-tipping incidents and always take action when we can.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice, or the case could be taken to court where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.