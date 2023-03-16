A MAN has been fined after furniture was dumped in the street in a town in East Yorkshire.
Bradley Mitchell, of Britannia Road in Bridlington, was responsible for abandoning a bed base, headboard, pieces of furniture and wood in Britannia Road in last year.
Mitchell pleaded guilty at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday March 9 to illegally disposing of waste on land in Bridlington on or around July last year.
He was fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £414 and a victim surcharge of £48.
The court heard StreetScene enforcement officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council received a report of waste dumped in Britannia Road on June 29 last year.
The site was inspected and the waste was cleared by the council.
Investigations led the officers to Mitchell.
Carl Skelton, acting director of StreetScene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Thanks to the public for reporting this incident to us. We rely on their help to prevent fly-tipping and to catch those responsible.
“We will investigate fly-tipping incidents and always take action when we can.”
Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice, or the case could be taken to court where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article