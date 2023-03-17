The father-of-two, from Bishop Monkton, near Ripon, suffered a complex hip fracture in the incident, which happened during a Sunday morning bike ride near Masham.

Ben, group manager at North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, was airlifted by the service to James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough – a journey that would have taken nearly an hour by road - where surgeons pinned and plated his hip.

Ben, who was in hospital for a week and unable to weight bear for two months before starting his rehabilitation, is so grateful to the air ambulance for its work that he is getting back on his bike this summer to take on an epic Italian cycling challenge to raise funds for the rapid response emergency charity.

In June, he and five other members of the Bishop Monkton cycling club will attempt to ride across Italy in a day - starting at sunset on the Adriatic coast, with the challenge of completing more than 275km and 3,300m of ascent to reach Tirrenia, near Pisa, before sunset.

Ben said: “I’ve done a couple of these Chase The Sun challenges before but, as two out of the six of us in the group have needed Yorkshire Air Ambulance, we really want to raise as much as possible to say thank you.

“I have worked with YAA for many years in my career at all kinds of incidents and it’s so very reassuring to know that when you are in that hour of need, the air ambulance is there to help.”

To sponsor Ben in his epic cycle ride, go to http://bit.ly/3Jb3gEc.

Ben said he had been on a normal Sunday morning bike ride with his village cycling group when his bike’s wheels suddenly went from under him, probably after hitting some diesel.

"I landed really hard on my left side before sliding down the road,” he said. "My chest was really sore but I couldn’t move and really thought I’d broken my pelvis.”

Fortunately, he happened to come off his bike outside the house of an accident and emergency consultant who came out to help before the air ambulance arrived.

*Ben's dramatic rescue features in tonight's episode of Helicoptor ER, the reality TV series which follows the life-saving work of the air ambulance. The programme, made by Air TV for Warner Brothers Discovery, airs on Quest at 9pm. It also features a footballer who suffered serious head injuries during a match and a girl who badly broke her leg after falling off a woodland rope swing.