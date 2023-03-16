The Coronation, on May 6, will bring together communities and organisations across the UK and the Commonwealth in hosting street parties and volunteering opportunities.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, has explained that the council want to support communities in getting involved.

He said: "There are plenty of ways to bring our communities closer during the Bank Holiday, such as hosting or attending street parties and volunteering sessions.

"To help local communities, we are not charging for temporary traffic orders so you can arrange street parties with one less expense.

"Our city has a long and proud association with the Crown, and we want to make it easy for everybody to join in and celebrate this historic occasion together."

The council is offering free road closure signs - with the exception of those charging admission - to those hosting street parties.

Groups can borrow ‘road closed’ signs from the council for a small deposit, by completing a request form.

Event licenses will only be required for events which include the sale of alcohol.

The Coronation Big Lunch takes place the following day (May 7), to encourage neighbours to come together to share food, with the help of free resources to help plan the event.

On Bank Holiday Monday (May 8), the Big Help Out - a national day of volunteering- will be held to encourage everybody to try make a difference in their community.

Community groups can get involved by hosting volunteering sessions.

The council’s Environment and Community team can be reached at environmentandcommunity@york.gov.uk to help out, promote sessions and loan tools.

City of York Council is asking those who organise events to list them on the Live Well York website to share the details.

Find more details and guidance about all upcoming Coronation activities at www.york.gov.uk/Coronation.