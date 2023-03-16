The 1100-member organisation has given the honours to regular favourite The Phoenix at 75 George Street.

Branch chairman Chris Tregellis says choosing the winner is very difficult as his branch covers a vast area of York and North Yorkshire and all members get to vote.

After an initial vote, a shortlist of six pubs are selected before detailed surveying starts.

“Realistically any of the six would be worthy winners but after detailed review the Phoenix came out on top,” Chris explained.

“The trips organised to review the pubs are some of our most popular outings and sometimes members are surprised just how good some of the lesser-known pubs are.”

Last Autumn, York CAMRA awarded The Phoenix, the Pub of the Season for the City, praising its pints, pork pies, service, music and how it bounced back after the lockdowns.

Chris continued: “The Phoenix is slightly tucked away by Fishergate Bar but can get busy when a good attraction is hosted by the nearby Barbican Centre.

“It looks particularly tempting when viewed from the city walls and has a convenient step down so a break from circumnavigating the walls is well rewarded.”

“It's not just excellently kept cask beer that matters and the general atmosphere, welcome and style of the pub does it credit.”

Landlord Paul Rodgers is ‘over the moon.’

“I am very proud of what my team and I have achieved. It’s great to showcase the amazing and fantastic local breweries we have,” he said.

Paul has been at The Phoenix for over eight years. Before then, he ran the Black Horse on Monkgate and the Fox & Roman on Tadcaster Road.

Among the drinkers, Tim and Pat Holmes agreed The Phoenix was a worthy winner.

Tim said: “It’s a wonderful traditional pub for drinkers, the beer is kept well. There’s no music or jukebox apart from the jazz performances.”

Pat said: “The staff are really lovely. It’s ideal really. It’s popular with locals. We have been coming here for 40-odd years.”

Ben Thorpe of the York on a Fork website said: “It’s a worthy winner. It’s everything a local pub should be for a community.

“There’s fantastic beer, the staff are incredibly friendly, it’s fantastic for billiards, there’s the beer garden and there’s the fantastic history of the place.”

Simon Hartley from Wakefield said of his first visit: “It’s lovely, the building, the beer, the real fire, the ambience and the staff.”

Bruce Inglis from Edinburgh said: “This is our favourite pub in York. I like it because of the ambience and good quality beer. There’s no fuss or formality, no tv or Jukebox, but it’s not like a Sam Smith’s. We think it’s a great pub and there’s a lovely beer garden at the back.”