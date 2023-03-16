Humberside Police has reported that a property in Finkle Street, in Bishop Burton, near Beverley, was entered through a window, sometime between Friday, March 3, and Sunday, March 5.

Whilst inside, thieves are believed to have taken approximately £14,000 worth of jewellery, including designer and vintage watches, earrings and rings.

Officers are now appealing for information on the whereabouts of a number of these items.

This includes:

A gentlemen's vintage Rolex GMT, dated 1950 to 1960’s, with a red and blue pepsi bezel in stainless steel watch.

A Cartier Santos stainless steel watch with a roman dial watch.

A vintage Omega Seamaster 1960’s in 18 carat gold case with a black leather strap watch.

A Seiko kinetic in stainless steel with a black rubber strap watch.

A Seiko arctura kinestic chronograph watch

A vintage Omega bumper 1949 with a rose gold black leather strap watch.

A platinum and diamond wedding ring.

A ladies gold Omega Seamaster aqua terra gold with a brown leather strap watch.

A Rado black diamond and stainless-steel watch.

Other items taken include:

A ladies platinum diamond and sapphire solitaire ring.

A ruby and diamond gold ring.

A gold and platinum daisy ring.

Some white gold diamond solitaire earrings

A white gold diamond and sapphire earring and pendant set.

Swarovski chain and coloured crystal bracelet

A white gold ring.

A police spokesperson said: "A lot of these items are of sentimental value and we would really like to return them to the rightful owners.

"We would appeal to any pawn shop or jewellers who suspect anybody acting suspiciously and you believe them to be in possession of the above items to contact us."

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the stolen property or may be able to provide detectives with any information is asked to call 101 quoting investigation reference 23*32619.