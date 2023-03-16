Doris Lee enjoyed a celebration with fellow residents and staff at Connaught Court, along with gifts, flowers and a card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

She was also treated to a dinner out in the city, followed by more celebrations with a cake and a concert with her daughter.

Doris said her secret to a long, happy life is: "Love your greens and get plenty of TLC. I’ve always been busy and it’s kept me young. I’m too busy to get old."

Doris enjoys keeping active, as she takes daily walks around the home’s grounds and sees her family often.

She was born on March 7 1923 in London. She later moved to St Albans and then to York, to be closer to her family.

Doris worked as a secretary in London where she met her husband William. They married in 1947 after the Second World War and had two children, Graham and Joyce. Today, Doris also has two grandchildren, Lorna and Douglas.