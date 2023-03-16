The research, conducted by outdoor clothing retailers Millets, looked at the number of occurrences of wildlife between 2018 and 2022 in each local authority to determine the best locations.

They found that York was the second best place in the UK to spot wildlife, with 17,649 wildlife occurrences per 10,000 people, particularly blackbirds and bluetits.

Whereas, East Riding of Yorkshire was ranked as the eighth best place with 10,373 sightings of wildlife per 10,000 people, but it was found to be the best place in the country to spot blackbirds, and among the best in spotting woodpigeons and wrens.

Millets found that pproximately 10,226 blackbirds were seen in the county between 2018 to 2022, and November was the most likely month to spot them.

It was the second best local authority to spot woodpigeons, which are small birds with grey heads and white neck patches, commonly found in gardens, parks, farmland and woodlands.

A total of 10,342 were found in East Riding of Yorkshire between 2018 to 2022.

Plus, 7,196 wrens were spotted in East Riding of Yorkshire, and January was the best month to see them.