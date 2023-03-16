IN a piece of symmetry as sharp as Brett Anderson’s cheekbones, the very week that Channel 5 began broadcasting their new series “Britpop - The Music That Changed Britain”, one of the prime movers of the genre rolled into York for a rare show in the city.

Suede, led by the aforementioned Anderson, have remained relevant with four excellent albums on the bounce since their reunion after a lengthy lay off - Bloodsports, Night Thoughts, The Blue Hour and last year’s Autofiction.

Since the departure of Bernard Butler, the band’s line up has remained pretty constant comprising Anderson, bassist and co-founder Mat Osman (elder brother of TV’s Richard), Richard Oakes (guitar), Simon Gilbert (drums), and Neil Codling (guitar/keyboards).

At the Barbican, the band were outrageously good, the only thing slightly marring the performance being that it was, somewhat oddly, a seated performance instead of general admission. I’m guessing it has been a while since the band played such a show and Anderson spent the first few songs imploring the audience to get up, leave their seats and come and stand at the front.

Brett Anderson of Suede at York Barbican last night

Opening with an absolute banger from the latest album Turn Off Your Brain And Yell the show got off to a great start. Two more new songs followed, Personality Disorder and 15 Again but if you thought the new material might lead to a slow start you couldn’t be more wrong.

With three new songs out of the way the band dialled it up, with a string of classic tunes beginning with The Drowners from their debut release which saw Anderson disappear into the crowd where he was mobbed for videos, photos and lots of sweaty hugs.

We Are The Pigs from their classic Dog Man Star album had Anderson urging the crowd on as they bellowed the chorus back at him while Oakes - who long ago emerged from the shadow of replacing Butler - stood, head thrown back with eyes closed as he unleashed some wonderful grungy guitar playing.

Animal Nitrate, Trash and Filmstar followed and were as visceral and thrilling as they were the first time we heard them.

Singer Anderson was on brilliant form throughout, the perfect frontman. Looking as lean and angular as he did on the myriad of magazine covers during the heyday of Britpop and with soaking shirt unbuttoned and his floppy fringe falling across his face he spent the show working the audience. If not actually in the crowd he was often on his knees, leaping off monitors, or thrashing his mic cord around and inciting pandemonium.

Brett Anderson getting in with the crowd at York Barbican last night

The band finished strongly with more classic tracks – So Young, Metal Mickey and New Generation before an encore of Beautiful Ones.

They may have their roots back in early nineties Britpop but at the moment they ooze attitude, have great songs and look like they are at the peak of their powers. Apart from making it general admission it’s hard to see how this show could have been improved.