City of York Council said today that services 13, 412 and 12, which serve areas including Acomb, Long Marston, Tockwith, parts of Copmanthorpe, Huntington, Heworth and Haxby, will continue past this month.

"This is thanks to an open tender procurement exercise that has been carried out by the council, in order to find longer-term replacement operators for the three services," said a spokesperson.

"The new contract will run from April 1 and will secure the services until 31 March 2025.

"It's also supported by - and in line with - the Bus Service Improvement Plan [BSIP] funding period, with the option to extend for up to an additional three years."

However, they warned that if the government did not provide longer term funding support, or bus usage didn’t increase – further services might be impacted.

"The BSIP funding will only provide short term relief to the immediate pressure facing the bus network."

Transport executive member Cllr Andy D'Agorne said that over the years, York had built up significant levels of bus use and the council was committed to doing what it could to protect local bus services, which provided a lifeline and connection for so many in York and neighbouring rural areas.

He said: “A combination of the ending of government COVID-19 funding support, alongside increasing national driver shortages and rising fuel costs has created a crisis for the bus industry.

"The council cannot fix the crisis, but we’ll be working hard to safeguard the bus network and help it weather the current storm. Keeping the current bus network even with a reduced frequency provides a better basis to build back in the future.

“Current action we can take is short term and limited by the funding, serving only as a time limited safeguard for existing local bus routes.

"Routes affected to-date have all been run commercially by bus operators and not financially supported by the council. We are in a position where if people don’t use the bus services, they could lose them.

“Through the Enhanced Bus Partnership we’ll be working closely with bus operators on how the BSIP funding should be invested to support the bus network in the short and long term.

"The Partnership will also be crucial in proactively promoting public transport use across the city to help cut congestion and provide access to jobs and services.”