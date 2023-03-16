Elizabeth Norman of Rawcliffe has joined many in trying to beat the cost of living crisis this way, making £21,000 over the past two years.

Elizabeth said: “I never expected to make so much so quickly, and it’s been a massive help in paying for the cost of my wedding this October. Plus, I’ve learnt so many great skills as a result which has allowed me to create my own ‘Save the Date’ and place name cards, which has saved us hundreds!”

The former student of Archbishop Holgate’s School is the founder of Sea & Bee, a small business making and selling handmade, natural bath bombs and eco-friendly cosmetics.

The key account manager for a laundry company says two years ago she was suffering January Blues and during the pandemic she became obsessed with baths, using many bath products.

Lockdown meant she needed a weekend activity and she realised she could easily make the products. It led her to become an ‘Etsy girl’ selling such items on the website, helped by partner Lauren Simpson, 28, who works in adult social care for City of York Council.

After starting with £6 letterbox gifts, within a few weeks, Elizabeth found the venture taking over her bedroom, installing shelving units and organising production and packing space.

But soon business took off so much, she needed to spend £4,000 creating a purpose-built space in the garage. The venture has a growing social media presence and one customer bought 400 bath bombs!

Elizabeth said: “I can make 200 bath bombs in an hour (more if I'm feeling energetic!). I ensure we have stock ready-made as we often get wholesale orders we have to keep on top of.”

“My partner helps out, but we both work full-time and are apprentice learners, so ensuring bath bombs are ready-made guarantees quick dispatch.”

However, the postal strikes hit business over December and January but February was ‘great’ with business 12% up on last year, and Elizabeth still earning “more than I could ever have hoped for.”

She advises others seeking a side hustle to look at return on investment, ideally using a skill they have, and budgeting for time used and equipment bought.

Elizabeth added: “Finally, go for it! The only thing standing in your way is yourself and the sooner you start, the sooner you could be earning money!”

Elizabeth has been helped by credit company Cashlady.com. Its personal finance expert Dan Whitaker says side hustles are a great way to make extra cash.

“Not only from skills and hobbies that you already have, but in most cases, you can do it from the comfort of your own home, and can commit as much or little time as you want.”