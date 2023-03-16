Showcase Cinemas has announced that mums will be able to watch a film for free at their sites on Mother's Day (Sunday, March 19).
In a statement, the chain said: "This Mothering Sunday, families can not only treat their loved one to a gift, but also spend some quality time together to create those special memories, all while enjoying the latest blockbuster hit.
"Families taking advantage of this special offer will be able to watch brand new releases including superhero sequel Shazam! Fury Of The Gods or Jennifer Saunders in feel-good British film Allelujah.
"Also showing are the likes of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and so much more."
How to qualify for the deal
To take advantage of this offer, guests will need to purchase a family ticket of four from the box office at their local Showcase Cinema or from the Showcase Cinemas website.
The family ticket is discounted by 25% for film screenings on Sunday, meaning mums can visit free of charge.
Jon Dixon, Sales & Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to announce that all Mums will be able to visit our cinemas for free this Mother’s Day.
"Going to the cinema has always been a much-loved family pastime, so we wanted to celebrate motherly figures nationwide on this special day by offering them a complimentary cinema experience.
"We can’t wait to welcome families to our cinemas this Mother’s Day, so they can put their feet up and enjoy the latest releases on the big screen.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here