MULTIPLE fire crews were on the scene at a chimney fire in Ryedale

Crews from Kirkbymoorside, Pickering and the aerial ladder from Scarborough responded to the chimney fire in a four storey premises in West End, Kirkbymoorside at 5.45pm last night (March 15).

York Press: The scene last night. Pictures: Robert David Photographer The scene last night. Pictures: Robert David Photographer (Image: Robert David Photographer)

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were in attendance for some hours and will return again tomorrow for a revisit."

