MULTIPLE fire crews were on the scene at a chimney fire in Ryedale.
Crews from Kirkbymoorside, Pickering and the aerial ladder from Scarborough responded to the chimney fire in a four storey premises in West End, Kirkbymoorside at 5.45pm last night (March 15).
I only went out to walk the dogs! I certainly wasn't expecting this last night! It was a chimney fire next door to a friend's house. Thankfully everyone is OK.#Kirkbymoorside @gazetteherald @theyorkmix @BBCYork pic.twitter.com/OTdzCKAw32— Dave aka Robert David | Photographer (@robertdavidpics) March 16, 2023
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were in attendance for some hours and will return again tomorrow for a revisit."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article