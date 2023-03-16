They were suspected of being involved in County Lines drug dealing and the exploitation of children into organised crime and were arrested by Humberside Police between Monday, February 27 and Sunday, March 5 as part of a national week of action.

Police targeted people causing significant harm to communities through illegal activities and carried out several warrants throughout the week and also checked on vulnerable people who are at increased risk of ‘cuckooing’, where the home of a vulnerable person is taken over by a criminal.

The week included visits to local schools, shops and community hubs, speaking to people around the risks and dangers of organised crime, knowing how to spot the signs and where to report concerns to.

During the operation, the force also seized over £2,500 worth of drugs, over £7,000 of cash, motor-vehicles and designer items which are thought to have been bought with monies made through organised crime. Bladed weapons including knives and swords were also taken off the streets.

Leading the Humberside Police operation was Superintendent Doug Blackwood, he said, “We target organised crime daily, but weeks like this allow us to intensify our disruption and can have a large impact in a shorter space of time.



“We worked alongside Yorkshire Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) in an intensive effort to tackle organised criminality which is bringing drugs into our area through County Lines operations.



“It’s really important that we take people involved in drug dealing off our streets. At the heart of County Lines drugs operations are exploited children and vulnerable adults that need help to break the chain and be set free from exploitation.



“It’s also imperative that we take dangerous drugs out of our communities, not only because they are illegal, but because drug dealing is often accompanied by violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.



“I would like to once again thank the public for their support, as without information from our communities we couldn’t have the impact we do.



“Investigations relating to organised crime can be lengthy and complex and enforcement may not be taken immediately, but I would like to reassure you that everything we receive helps us to build a bigger picture and ultimately bring people to justice.



“We continue to take all reports of child criminal exploitation and drug activity seriously and would encourage anyone with any information that could assist us to call our 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymous service on 0800 555 111.”