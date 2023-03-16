Public help is being sought to locate a man missing from Bitteswell in Leicestershire.

Lewis Flanaghan, 32, was last seen on Tuesday morning (March 14) and was reported missing yesterday.

It is believed he may have travelled to Scarborough in his black Ford Focus, which has the registration NA12 OMS.

Lewis is 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and has mousey brown hair and a short beard. It is believed he may be wearing a black North Face coat, light blue jeans and either grey Converse high tops or walking boots.

Anyone who has seen Lewis, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 211 of March 15.