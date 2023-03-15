North Yorkshire Police tonight (Wednesday, March 15) said a search of the building had resulted in nothing being found.

A spokesperson added police were now investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

Police earlier revealed that shortly after 6pm today a cordon had been in place and the road closed between York College and the Tesco roundabout.

Several police vehicles and firefighters attended and the college was evacuated.

A North Yorkshire Police statement tonight said: "Police were contacted at 4.10pm today (Wednesday, March 15) by York College who had been alerted to a possible suspicious object on their campus.

"Officers attended and assisted college staff in evacuating the building.

"Tadcaster Road was closed and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of members of the public.

"A search of the campus was completed and nothing was found."

The statement said that Tadcaster Road was open at 7.15pm and the cordon on the college campus was lifted at 9.38pm.

It added: "An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident."