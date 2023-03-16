In an interview published in The Press on Wednesday, Joan Lawrence said the letters, which she said had threatened up to £1,000 in fines, were causing her “untold heartache”.

The BBC has since apologised to Joan and confirmed to her that no further licence fee letters will be sent to Claudia’s address, the Press understands.

It comes after Joan said on Wednesday: “The BBC wouldn’t know what was going on, would they?

“So I’m not damning people, I just wish they’d think before they do these things, because it can be hurtful, and I’m sure I’m not the only one it’s happened to.”

She added: “I desperately want some good to come out of all this, because it’s a nightmare.”

March 18 will mark the 14th anniversary of Claudia’s disappearance on March 18, 2009.

Earlier on Wednesday, a BBC spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry for the distress caused to Mrs Lawrence and we will be apologising to her directly.

“We have taken steps to ensure no further letters are sent to the address.”

Automated letters were sent to the property, in Heworth, York, in August last year.

They were not addressed directly to Claudia but were standard letters relating to an unlicensed property, it is understood.

Claudia Lawrence (Image: supplied)

Claudia’s mother contacted the BBC in September 2022 but only a temporary pause was put in place and automated letters restarted in February this year.

Claudia’s disappearance, and a subsequent appeal from her mother, has previously featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch.

Last year, on the 13th anniversary of the disappearance, Joan said she would never give up hope of finding her daughter.

North Yorkshire Police have conducted two investigations in relation to Claudia’s disappearance and suspected murder but no charges have been brought.

Claudia’s father Peter died in 2021 without knowing what happened to his daughter.