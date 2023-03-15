It says all staff and students are safe and "we are cooperating with the police".

The letter confirms that there will be no teaching at the college - daytime or evening - on Thursday (March 16).

However, it adds that the college will be open to allow people to collect personal belongings.

It says timings will be confirmed when the college has "further information from the police".

The letter, seen by The Press, adds: "We are aware that some exams are due to take place for a small number of students tomorrow (Thursday), so we will contact those students individually to make appropriate arrangements."

Tonight, York College gave The Press a statement.

It said: "We are working with the relevant emergency services in connection with the ongoing incident.

"We have decided to remain closed to students tomorrow (Thursday, March 16).

"We expect to be open as usual on Friday, March 17. In the meantime, students and staff are encouraged to regularly monitor their emails."

Police vehicles and other emergency services rushed to the York College area earlier today in response to a serious incident.

The road between the college and the Tesco roundabout was closed and people were told to avoid the area.

More to follow.