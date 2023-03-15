North Yorkshire Police said shortly after 6pm today (Wednesday) that a cordon was in place and the road was currently closed between York College and the Tesco roundabout.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Witnesses earlier told The Press that several police vans had been seen near York College in Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe.

And they said students had been asked to leave the building.

One witness described seeing several police vehicles and a police helicopter at the scene.

York College tonight tweeted that it was closed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

An eye-witness who works at the college said: “The fire alarm went off at just before 5pm, and so we all did the normal fire drill.

“Then a police van and the fire brigade arrived and we were all ushered further back.

“There were about half a dozen police pursuing a couple of young men in the field behind. Nobody knew what was going on. It was all pretty confused.”

The witness said earlier in the afternoon there had been an emergency services drill on Knavesmire.

At first, he thought what happened was an extension of that.

“But judging by the way everybody was being ushered away, I think it was something else,” he said.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, York College & University Centre is closed this evening. Unfortunately, any evening classes will not run. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/7k2bzibK7P — York College & University Centre (@york_college) March 15, 2023

North Yorkshire Police tweeted at 6.12pm today that emergency services were dealing with an incident in Tadcaster Road.

They said: "A cordon is in place and the road is currently closed in both directions between York College and the Tesco roundabout. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Police Incident in York



Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on Tadcaster Road.



A cordon is in place and the road is currently closed in both directions between York College and the Tesco roundabout.



Members of the public are advised to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/iem0bmmIPZ — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) March 15, 2023

First York tonight tweeted that bus services were being affected by the incident.

Hi Joseph, due to a incident near York College, service 3 Askham Bar Park and Ride Buses cannot access the Park and Ride site. Buses are dropping customers off near Moor Lane with customers having to walk up to the site via the cycle lane. - Sara — First York (@FirstYork) March 15, 2023

Cllr Stephen Fenton, who represents Dringhouses and Woodthorpe Ward, said tonight that he believed the Tesco store at Askham Bar and York College had been evacuated.

He said: "There has been a lot of police activity around York College.

"A further confusing factor is that there was a police exercise at the race course earlier today. But I really don't think this is part of that exercise."

The Press has asked the college and North Yorkshire Police for more details.