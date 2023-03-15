The historic city has been voted 12th in the ‘the top 20 places to retire in the UK’, published in an article by the financial website, Unbiased.

The area was ranked higher than the likes of Bath, Oxfordshire and Glasgow.

Why is York one of the best places to retire to?





Financial journalist Nick Green said: “Back to Yorkshire for the best of both city and country living: the ancient town of York is hard to beat for sheer versatility.

“It’s a pretty city with historic streets to wander, yet it’s close to the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors.

“House prices are around the £300,000 mark, which is considerably cheaper than other celebrated UK cities, making it a firm choice as one of the best places to retire to in England.

You can see the full top 20 list on the Unbiased website.

Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors voted in top 10 places to retire to in the UK

York isn’t the only place that made it into the final top 20 list, as the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors were given the 10th spot.

Nick said: “The UK’s largest county and (according to the inhabitants, anyway) the most beautiful too, Yorkshire has plenty of retirement options.

“And if it’s countryside you’re looking for, both of its national parks will suit you.

“You don’t have to be Cathy or Heathcliff to revel in the rolling hills and pretty villages, the rugged landscapes of the Moors or the dramatic coastline – which includes the eerie ruins of Whitby Abbey, fictional home of Dracula.

“For a sweet spot that allows you to enjoy both parks, you may want to settle somewhere in-between, such as Ripon, Northallerton or Darlington.”