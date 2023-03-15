A MAN has been found dead at home in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force say they are searching for the next of kin of 53-year-old Grant Keith Anderson who sadly died at home in Scarborough earlier this month.
A police spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and we are working on behalf of the coroner to locate his next of kin.
"He was born in Dundee and may also have links to Cockermouth.
"If you can help us trace any family members, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Annette Laycock."
