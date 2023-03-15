The seventh York Restaurant Week organised by the York Business Improvement District (York BID) has substantially smashed their previous best figures which were achieved in March 2022.

The event took place last week, during March 6-12, ending on Sunday.

A total of 15,473 offer vouchers were downloaded during this event, worth a monetary value of at least £234,730 to the York hospitality sector.

York BID says that was 4,300 more vouchers than March 2022 and works out at an average added value of £2,898 for each of the 81 city centre businesses who took part.

York Restaurant Week showcases the quality and range of food and drink experiences the city has to offer. Diners are encouraged to try out new venues, and the fixed-price menu’s make it excellent value.

When the offers launched on the website, the demand proved to be so great that the website crashed. The York BID are planning on launching a new website for the next Restaurant Week which takes place in October each year.

Businesses benefit from raised awareness of their business, increased footfall and new and repeat customers at a traditionally quiet time of year.

Chris Bush, Business Manager at the York BID said, “We are really pleased with these results and we’re extremely grateful to all of the fantastic hospitality businesses that make Restaurant Week great, as well as all the people who turned out to enjoy the event and support local businesses.”

The latest Restaurant Week event featured 81 businesses taking part. Previously, 67 was the largest number of businesses taking part in the event, which he said is in indication that businesses are reaping the rewards of taking part.

Businesses taking part for the first time this year included Trio Mezze Tapas and Patisserie, York institution Bettys Tearooms and newcomers Izakaya Japanese Restaurant.

Returning customer favourites included 22 Yards, Sora Sky Bar at Malmaison, Cosy Club, The Orchid, Ambiente Tapas and The Chopping Block.

Adam Johnson, owner of IZAKAYA Restaurant said, “What a great event! We’ve seen a significant increase in lunch bookings. Thanks for putting on such a great way of promoting independents in York.”

David Macdonald, General Manager of Galtres Lodge said, “It’s a great event that we feel delivers value and much needed custom during a quiet period.

Restaurant Week will return 9-15 October 2023.

A similar Restaurant Week also took part in Harrogate for the first time during February 6-10.

Scarborough also staged its own Restaurant Week during March 6-10, following an ‘amazing’ event last year.