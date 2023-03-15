A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at about 9.45pm on yesterday (March 14), when a man entered the House of Trembling Madness in Stonegate.

A police spokesman said: "He had a distinct Yorkshire accent, and blue eyes, but otherwise completely covered his face.

"He threatened staff with a broken bottle while demanding cash and cigarettes – then stole cigarettes including rare packets of ‘Pueblo Classic’ brand, using a ‘Peppa Pig’ bag for life.

"No cash was taken.

"The suspect arrived and made off on a pedal cycle."

The robbery in progress captured on CCTV (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers are urging members of the public to contact them with any information that could assist the investigation.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have unexpectedly been offered cigarettes for sale since the robbery.

If you can assist, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12230046468 or email adam.normanton@northyorkshire.police.uk