It had been 18 years since the clock at the former Terry's confectionery factory - home to the legendary Chocolate Orange - had kept time.

A new museum will open shortly in the Clock Tower allowing visitors to find out more about its history.

Georgina Lynch of developers the PJ Livesey Group, which has been responsible for converting the clock tower into apartments and ensuring the clock was restored to working order, said: "The Terry’s clock was once known as the ‘kitchen clock of York’ and part of the city’s heritage and we are very proud to have played our part in seeing it restored.

"Terry’s is synonymous with York and the buildings are now saved and repurposed for generations to come."

The clock has been repaired by an expert team at Smith of Derby following painstaking detective work to find the parts to get the distinctive hands moving again.

The clock stopped working when the giant Terry’s factory closed in 2005.

The former chocolate works fell into disrepair until property developer HBD acquired the site in 2013.

The new Clock Tower Museum will open later this year. It will be by appointment only on certain days - but will allow people a unique experience, says developers.

Tom Wheldon, director and head of region at HBD said: "We look forward to opening the Clock Tower Museum and welcoming residents and visitors to the Chocolate Works to see the clock in action and find out more about its history."

As a tribute to the incredible story of Terry's in York, the developers have created a gallery space within the clock tower which will become the Clock Tower Museum, open three days a year to allow members of the public to view the clock mechanism and read display boards telling the Terry family story.

The boards were compiled by local York resident, Stan Young.

The visitation days will be organised by the Clock Tower Museum Forum which will be comprised of the Clock Tower Management Company (Clock Tower residents) and hopefully some local volunteers.

Race against time to save the clock

AT the time of HBDs acquisition, all five listed buildings on the estate, including the Clock Tower, were on English Heritage’s Buildings at Risk Register. The rare clock mechanism had also disappeared. HBD undertook the asbestos strip out and enabling works before partnering with P J Livesey Group who redeveloped and reimagined the former MSF and Clock Tower into residential apartments.

Smith of Derby were commissioned to restore the clock faces and track down original parts to recreate the mechanism in a project that has cost more than £60,000, the cost of which has been borne jointly by HBD and P J Livesey.

Sales and complex projects manager for Smith of Derby, Martin Butchers, said: “This has been an amazing project that has required not just all our skills but some deft detective work by the team.

Inside Terry's clock tower

“Terry’s is a rare Waiting Train Clock, made by Gents of Leicester, which is powered by an electrical impulse from a master clock. It was a visionary concept, well ahead of its time, but by the 1940s had already started to fall out of use.

“When we came to remove the clock, we were absolutely heart-broken to discover that the actual mechanism was not there. Despite extensive inquiries and a great deal of effort by many, many people it was never found so we set about finding original parts to recreate it.”

This search involved speaking to horologists all over the country, chasing tip-offs and poring over auction house catalogues and eventually the team sourced the majority of the parts needed.

Martin said: “The workings of the clock are made up of the central waiting train and master clock, the trickle charger, low voltage warning bell and batteries together with connecting rods and joints.

“We had to find replacement parts from the same era and by the same maker - Gents of Leicester - to effectively replace, as far as possible, with like for like. We have achieved this with the exception of the connecting rods and a few joints so essentially, the working system will be pretty much as original.

“It has been quite a challenge but the excitement when one of us managed to track down a part was huge.”

They restored the original four clock faces etched with the words Terry York which were replaced in a massive operation in 2019.

Martin said: “It is hugely satisfying for everyone who has worked on the Terry’s project over the years to complete the job and see this magnificent rare clock keeping time for York once more. I hope Noel Terry would be pleased.”

The heritage restoration project cost around £60,000 and was jointly funded by the PJ Livesey Group, who converted the factory building and the Clock Tower into apartments, and Henry Boot Developments who originally acquired the site when the Terry Factory closed.