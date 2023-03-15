The Press reported earlier this week how customers got in touch to say that the Co-op supermarket on Hull Road had closed suddenly with staff unable to give a reason or a date for when it would reopen.

Subsequently customers have been in touch to say that they have had phone calls with staff at the store who have said it's going to be closed for at least two weeks.

However, when The Press contacted the company, we were told that they have no confirmed date for reopening as yet.

The shop shut on Sunday (March 12), and a spokesperson at Co-op, said: “Our store on Hull Road in York was closed for some routine maintenance work.

"Unfortunately, the planned work is set to take a little longer than expected and so the store will need to remain closed for now.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused members of the local community, and we are working hard to re-open the store as soon as possible.”